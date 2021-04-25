The 15th Annual Walk for Independence will take place virtually from April 25 to May 1. Walk activities broadcasted @ www.arict.org throughout the week including a warm-up by Dance with El and speeches, and more. Details posted as announced. We hope to include an in person event for a limited attendance on April 25 at a location TBD. Proceeds to benefit programs supporting 100+ people with developmental disabilities. Services at ARI have continued throughout the pandemic.

Event tee shirts available to those raising $50+. To receive a shirt, contact Gerard Gasparino @ gasparinog@arict.org. For more information visit www.arict.org.