The Stamford Symphony is hosting a special virtual event on Sunday, February 14th at 3 p.m. titled A Valentine from the Stamford Symphony. This free, online event is a way for Stamford Symphony to show the love and gratitude to all of their loyal subscribers and new listeners.

This special event will feature Bach, Debussy and a “Love Note” composed as a gift for Stamford Symphony Principal Cellist Caroline Stinson by her husband, Andrew Waggoner. The love note is a heartwarming piece titled At Home and it was composed especially for Caroline in April during the height of the pandemic.

FREE, No Registration Required

https://www.stamfordsymphony.org/a-valentine-from-the-stamford-symphony/