Curtain Call's Summerstock Junior Theatre Workshop: Session One (Gr. K to 5)

Curtain Call's Summerstock Junior Theatre Workshop: Session One - July 26 to August 6, 2021. Monday to Friday, 10:00am to 3:00pm. For students entering grades K thru 5.

Our Summerstock and Summerstock Junior full-day performance workshops are conservatory-style programs where students hone creative, performance and social skills. Under normal conditions, our Summerstock and Summerstock Junior programs can accommodate a maximum of 40 students each session. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this number will likely be significantly reduced. We will be accepting reservations with a $50 deposit for the first 20 students in each two-week program.

Students are divided into age-appropriate groups for class rotations between three instructors, each specializing in their own area of study: Singing, Acting and Improv, and Dance. Each session culminates in a showcase of student work. This summer, our showcases will likely be recorded as opposed to live performances. A lunch and snack break will be part of the daily schedule. Students will need to bring their own lunch/snack and water bottles.

Dates may be subject to change depending on COVID-19 guidelines. In the event that our programs must run virtually this summer, the program times will also be subject to change.

Students may register for both our Summerstock Junior Session One AND Session Two and save $200!

For more information or to register, visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/summer-programs/ or email brian@curtaincallinc.com.