Event calendar brought to you by
Heart-To-Heart with Birth Parents
Join Adoptions From The Heart for a live conversation with birth parents about their unique stories about adoption.
The birth parents will cover topics like breaking the stigma of birth parents, changing from a closed to open adoption, placing a child while battling addiction, being supported by AFTH before and after placing a child, and interactions between hospital staff and adoption agency. This is a fundraising event.
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Contact:
Alyssa Mullarkey
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Monday, 15 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day
6th Annual Mardi 'Bra' drive 09:00 AM Tuesday, 16 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day
6th Annual Mardi 'Bra' drive 09:00 AM Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day
6th Annual Mardi 'Bra' drive 09:00 AM
February Exhibit: Tim Eaton: Poetic Landscapes at the Geary Gallery, Darien CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 18 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day
6th Annual Mardi 'Bra' drive 09:00 AM
February Exhibit: Tim Eaton: Poetic Landscapes at the Geary Gallery, Darien CT 09:30 AM
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
February Exhibit: Tim Eaton: Poetic Landscapes at the Geary Gallery, Darien CT 09:30 AM Monday, 15 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Tuesday, 16 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Monday, 15 February, 2021
6th Annual Mardi 'Bra' drive 09:00 AM Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Thursday, 18 February, 2021
February Exhibit: Tim Eaton: Poetic Landscapes at the Geary Gallery, Darien CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Sunday, 25 April, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Monday, 26 April, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Thursday, 29 April, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
Heart-To-Heart with Birth Parents 07:00 PM Sunday, 25 April, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Monday, 26 April, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Tuesday, 27 April, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Thursday, 29 April, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Friday, 30 April, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Saturday, 01 May, 2021
15th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Monday, 28 June, 2021
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Gr. 6 to 12) 09:30 AM Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Gr. 6 to 12) 09:30 AM