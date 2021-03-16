Event calendar brought to you by

Funding an Adoption

Domestic infant private adoption costs can range from $10,000 to more than $50,000. With these fees,many ask how are families budgeting and financing their adoptions. In this educational series, we will be discussing and providing suggestions on budgeting,financing strategies, adoption loans, adoption grants,fundraising and the adoption tax credit.

Tuesday, 16 March, 2021

Cost:

$10.00 per person, $15 per couple

