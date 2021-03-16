Funding an Adoption

Event calendar brought to you by
Domestic infant private adoption costs can range from $10,000 to more than $50,000. With these fees, many ask how are families budgeting and financing their adoptions. In this educational series, we will be discussing and providing suggestions on budgeting, financing strategies, adoption loans, adoption grants, fundraising and the adoption tax credit.
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM
