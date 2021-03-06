Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Premiere: Youthful Gifts

Join the Stamford Symphony for Youthful Gifts, the first event in a series of Virtual Premieres for the Spring season. The new spring series includes three virtual premieres taking place consecutively each month from March through May 2021.

Explore the sounds of the young genius, Mendelssohn, precocious on the level of Mozart, composed 12 astonishing symphonies before the age of 14. His string symphony No. 9 shows a mastery of drama, lyricism and humor. The trio includes the little folk song, La Suisse, yodel included! Coleridge-Taylor, a trailblazer of his time for composers of color was extraordinarily gifted at a young age. The series of graceful movements may be played in any order, and never fail to delight.

Viewers will be given a chance to experience the Stamford Symphony in a new way. Music Director Michael Stern will host and conduct each online premiere and provide deeper context to the music, live online discussion, along with insights from the musicians. Each free event will include special guests, Q&A’s and a Zoom “VIP Green Room” for patrons holding a 2021 subscription.

Michael Stern, conductor

Mendelssohn String Symphony No.9 in C Major, La Suisse (1823)

Coleridge-Taylor Two Novelletten for String Orchestra, Op.52

No.3

No.4

For more details on Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Premiere of Youthful Gifts visit https://www.stamfordsymphony.org/youthful-gifts/