The Undies Project is running an online campaign, “Spring into Undies” to raise money to purchase new underwear for those struggling during these challenging times.

The “Spring into Undies” campaign platform showcases a short video compilation from Little Pub, Sophia’s, Aux Délices, Pinky, Sushi Soba and Shreve, Crump and Low - just a few of the many local businesses that have unfailingly supported The Undies Project over the years. There is also a mini silent auction running from March 1st – 14th. The goal of the campaign is to raise $10,000.

The campaign runs March 1st - 31st.