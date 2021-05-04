Curtain Call's Spring 2021 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults

Curtain Call Theatre Arts Classes Both In-Person and Online this Spring!

For thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company has offered opportunities for kids grade K to 12 and adults to ACT OUT after school, evenings and weekends in classes for acting for the stage, TV and film , improv, musical theatre, dance, audition technique AND MORE! In-person and online options are available. Classes begin the week of April 12, 2021. (In-person classes follow strict safety guidelines detailed on our website.) Scholarships, payment plans and sibling discounts available. Visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or email brian@curtaincallinc.com.