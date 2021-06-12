Event calendar brought to you by

Curtain Call's Spring 2021 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults

Curtain Call, Inc.

1349 Newfield Avenue
 Stamford, CT 06905
United States

Curtain Call Theatre Arts Classes Both In-Person and Online this Spring!

 

For thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company has offered opportunities for kids grade K to 12 and adults to ACT OUT  after school, evenings and weekends in classes for acting for the stage, TV and film , improv, musical theatre, dance, audition technique AND MORE! In-person and online options are available. Classes begin the week of April 12, 2021. (In-person classes follow strict safety guidelines detailed on our website.) Scholarships, payment plans and sibling discounts available. Visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or email brian@curtaincallinc.com.

Saturday, 12 June, 2021

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Brian Bianco

Phone: 203-329-8207
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Registration is $275. Sibling discounts available.

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.