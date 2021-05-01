Spring for Abilis: 70th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, May 1 , is the virtual 70th Anniversary Spring for Abilis ! This annual event is Abilis ’ biggest fundraiser of the year and is traditionally held the first Saturday in May. Last year’s virtual event raised more than $400,000 for Abilis’ crucial programs and services that support more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families in Fairfield County. This year’s May 1st Spring for Abilis event will be an hour packed with comedy, entertainment, a live auction cause appeal and so much more! Hosted by entertainer and comedian Brett Walkow , Spring for Abilis is FREE to attend, but registration is required at SpringforAbilis.givesmart.com . The event begins at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 1. For more information, please contact Jennifer Flatow at 203-531-1880 x161 or flatow@abilis.us.

Spring for Abilis host Brett Walkow has been making audiences laugh all over the world with his signature blend of silliness, warmth, and off-the-cuff audience interaction. He's performed alongside Melissa McCarthy & Jimmy Fallon, appeared on The Tonight Show , and in Seinfeld's movie Comedian . Brett’s credits include: The Golden Globes, Comedy Central, HBO, NBC, FOX, CBS, Just For Laughs Festival, Lollapalooza, 11 years in Las Vegas (Harrahs & MGM Casinos), a 200 episode celebrity talk show (with guests including Kevin Nealon, George Wallace, The Simpsons, Family Guy), Hollywood red carpet specials, and live venues worldwide. Brett has been a beloved host at previous Spring for Abilis galas and has a lot of fun planned for this year’s event!

Spring for Abilis will specifically be raising funds to support new initiatives within Abilis and to replenish and invigorate the lives of the 800+ Abilis program participants. Special thanks to Spring for Abilis sponsors Holland & Knight, DARCARS Automotive Group - Lexus of Greenwich, Infiniti of Greenwich and Lexus of Mt. Kisco, the Martinez family, paycom, Alera Group, Margot Michalski, Leslie Clarke Homes, the Cincotta family and the Halper family. Thanks as well to the Spring for Abilis family co-chairs the Michalski family and to our supporters Charity Booster, Greenwich Magazine Moffly Media and Connecticut Community Bank.

To learn more, visit SpringforAbilis.givesmart.com .