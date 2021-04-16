We invite you to join us for Virtual Trivia Night! Grab your family and friends from both near and far, for rounds of general trivia questions, as well Name That Tune! Join as a team of up to 8, or join individually!

You also have the option of ordering delicious pub snacks from Marcia Selden Catering for pick up at CLC the day of the event.

All proceeds go toward Children's Learning Centers of Fairfield County (CLC), the second-largest center-based early childhood education nonprofit in CT.

Your support allows CLC to ensure that families facing the most difficult circumstances have a place to nurture their children’s minds, support social and emotional development and provide food and family services.

Together, we'll shape a generation through early childhood education.

Register here: https://give.clcfc.org/event/trivia-night/e332373