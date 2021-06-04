This Magic Moment Celebrate New Beginnings

Dance to the music of DJ April Larken, under the open-sided Tent at Greenwich Audubon Center, in the fresh air, according to CDC guidelines.



Come with your Dance Pod and compete for a prize, or dance the night away! ONTHEMARC Catering will serve lite bites and delicious desserts. All will be plated individually and served safely.



In-person capacity is limited and precautions at the event will follow state and local guidelines.

All proceeds will support CLC's mission of building a just future where every child and family thrives because of early childhood education.

Reserve your tickets here: https://give.clcfc.org/event/this-magic-moment/e331939