This Magic Moment Celebrate New Beginnings
Dance to the music of DJ April Larken, under the open-sided Tent at Greenwich Audubon Center, in the fresh air, according to CDC guidelines.
Come with your Dance Pod and compete for a prize, or dance the night away! ONTHEMARC Catering will serve lite bites and delicious desserts. All will be plated individually and served safely.
In-person capacity is limited and precautions at the event will follow state and local guidelines.
All proceeds will support CLC's mission of building a just future where every child and family thrives because of early childhood education.
Reserve your tickets here: https://give.clcfc.org/event/this-magic-moment/e331939
Friday, 04 June, 2021
Contact:Corey Paris
Website: Click to Visit
