Event calendar brought to you by

This Magic Moment Celebrate New Beginnings

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Road
 Greenwich, CT 06831

Dance to the music of DJ April Larken, under the open-sided Tent at Greenwich Audubon Center, in the fresh air, according to CDC guidelines.

Come with your Dance Pod and compete for a prize, or dance the night away! ONTHEMARC Catering will serve lite bites and delicious desserts. All will be plated individually and served safely.

In-person capacity is limited and precautions at the event will follow state and local guidelines.

All proceeds will support CLC's mission of building a just future where every child and family thrives because of early childhood education.

Reserve your tickets here: https://give.clcfc.org/event/this-magic-moment/e331939

Friday, 04 June, 2021

Contact:

Corey Paris

Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.