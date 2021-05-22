Springtide Child Development Center Offers Open House for the New Location in Ridgefield, CT

Springtide Child Development Center opened their second location in March 2021. On Saturday, May 22nd, the facility is welcoming prospective families to come in while the center is closed for one-on-one tours and to meet therapists and staff. Springtide is unique because they offer comprehensive autism treatment through a clinical team approach that integrates Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy, Occupational and Speech Therapy all in a single facility with a coordinated team of practitioners. Springtide also caters to more specific needs such as language acquisition, social skills, school readiness, and functional living skills.

The Ridgefield Center has an ocean theme with rooms named for marine animals such as beluga, octopus, and barnacle. Therapy rooms include flexible seating like bean bag chairs, couches, traditional desks and floor space so children remain engaged and can find a space that is optimal for learning. Rooms are designed with elements that mimic home and school settings to familiarize kids with a variety of spaces to assist in transitions. There are both indoor and outdoor playgrounds at centers to further extend the therapy to school and home settings. The hallways at each center are decorated with framed artwork to highlight kids’ creativity and again mimic a traditional school setting. https://myspringtide.com/