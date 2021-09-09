The 2021 SilverSource Charity Golf Outing will be held on Thursday, September 9 at Rockrimmon Country Club, 2949 Long Ridge Road in Stamford. The annual event includes a day of world-class golf, brunch, dinner, cocktails, door prizes and awards. This year’s golf outing will honor Stamford residents Sharon & Jack Feighery and Joanne & Ron Salvatore for their long-time, generous support of SilverSource and its mission to provide a safety net to seniors in need. For more information, please visit www.silversource.orgor contact Marianne Delaney, mdelaney@silversource.org / (203) 324-6584, ext. 302.