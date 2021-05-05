Event calendar brought to you by

May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT Meredith Mulhearn: ”Nature. Emotion. Connection. Community.'

The Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, 06820
USA

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents the nature-inspired exhibit of Ridgefield artist, Meredith Mulhearn, titled “Nature. Emotion. Connection. Community.” Her mixed-media exhibit runs May 1-29. All are welcome and admission is free. 

The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://www.gearygallery.com

Wednesday, 05 May, 2021

Anne Geary

Phone: 12036556633
Website: Click to Visit

