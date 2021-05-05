May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT Meredith Mulhearn: ”Nature. Emotion. Connection. Community.'
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents the nature-inspired exhibit of Ridgefield artist, Meredith Mulhearn, titled “Nature. Emotion. Connection. Community.” Her mixed-media exhibit runs May 1-29. All are welcome and admission is free.
The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://www.gearygallery.com
Wednesday, 05 May, 2021
Other Dates For This Event:
- Wednesday, 05 May, 2021
- Thursday, 06 May, 2021
- Friday, 07 May, 2021
- Saturday, 08 May, 2021
- Wednesday, 12 May, 2021
