May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT Meredith Mulhearn: ”Nature. Emotion. Connection. Community.'

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents the nature-inspired exhibit of Ridgefield artist, Meredith Mulhearn, titled “Nature. Emotion. Connection. Community.” Her mixed-media exhibit runs May 1-29. All are welcome and admission is free.

The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://www.gearygallery.com