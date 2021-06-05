Musical Saturday Morning featuring Rockin' Rhythms with Ray

CLC is now enrolling! We are hosting FREE events for all families interested in learning more about enrolling children 6 weeks – 5 years old at CLC! Financial assistance available based on eligibility!

Enjoy music from Rockin' Rhythms with Ray outdoors, take a tour, receive enrollment information, learn about CLC programs and the curriculum! Masks required to tour.

Evento GRATIS para todas las familias interesadas en inscribir niños ¡6 semanas – 5 años en CLC! Asistencia financiera disponible basada en la elegibilidad.

Disfrute de la música al aire libre con Rockin' Rhythms with Ray!, haga un recorrido, reciba información sobre las inscripciones, aprenda sobre los programas de CLC y el plan de estudios. Máscaras necesarias para recorrer.