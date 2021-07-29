Event calendar brought to you by

Using Music As Your Muse at The Norwalk Art Space

The Norwalk Art Space

455 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850
United States

In this class, students will pick favorite songs or poems and transform what they feel or
hear into two-dimensional pieces of art. Students will be encouraged to seek out
symbols, colors, and details from their own visual languages to inform their
compositions.

Thursday, 29 July, 2021

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Canyon Sharits

Phone: 9174467729
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.