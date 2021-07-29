Event calendar brought to you by
Using Music As Your Muse at The Norwalk Art Space
In this class, students will pick favorite songs or poems and transform what they feel or
hear into two-dimensional pieces of art. Students will be encouraged to seek out symbols, colors, and details from their own visual languages to inform their compositions.
Thursday, 29 July, 2021
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Thursday, 08 July, 2021
Thursday, 15 July, 2021
Thursday, 22 July, 2021
Thursday, 29 July, 2021
Thursday, 05 August, 2021 View Series Overview
Contact:
Canyon Sharits
Phone: 9174467729
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
