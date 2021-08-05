Tweet Using Music As Your Muse at The Norwalk Art Space

The Norwalk Art Space 455 West Ave

Norwalk , CT 06850

United States

In this class, students will pick favorite songs or poems and transform what they feel or

hear into two-dimensional pieces of art. Students will be encouraged to seek out

symbols, colors, and details from their own visual languages to inform their

compositions.

Categories:

