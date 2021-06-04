Tweet Celebrate the New WDS Holcombe Education Center

Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum 211 Main St

Wethersfield , CT 06109



Celebrate the New WDS Holcombe Education Center The Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum will celebrate the opening of the new Holcombe Education Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Schedule: Free admission - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; 4:30 - 5 p.m.; Lawn party with Eight to the Bar, food trucks and cash bar 5 - 8 p.m. Details: - https://webb-deane-stevens.org/the-new-holcombe-education-center-at-wds/

