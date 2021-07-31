iPhone Photography 101: Documenting Your Art with the Tools You Have

Have you created inspiring artwork lately but feel intimidated by how to save or

share it digitally? Join the Norwalk Art Space's resident artist and educator

Lorena Sferlazza to learn how to document your artwork with one of today's most

commonly used tools: a cell phone! In this workshop, you will be guided step-by-

step through the process of photographing your 2D or 3D artwork through the

settings of an iPhone or smartphone: from understanding and arranging the most

ideal lighting scenarios, to mastering how to frame, capture, crop, and edit your

photos to match as closely as possible to your original artwork.

Suggested materials: iPhone or smartphone, 2D or 3D artwork sample We will

have the artworks professionally photographed for proper clarity and proportion.