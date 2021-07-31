Event calendar brought to you by

iPhone Photography 101: Documenting Your Art with the Tools You Have

The Norwalk Art Space

455 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850
United States

Have you created inspiring artwork lately but feel intimidated by how to save or
share it digitally? Join the Norwalk Art Space's resident artist and educator
Lorena Sferlazza to learn how to document your artwork with one of today's most
commonly used tools: a cell phone! In this workshop, you will be guided step-by-
step through the process of photographing your 2D or 3D artwork through the
settings of an iPhone or smartphone: from understanding and arranging the most
ideal lighting scenarios, to mastering how to frame, capture, crop, and edit your
photos to match as closely as possible to your original artwork.
Suggested materials: iPhone or smartphone, 2D or 3D artwork sample We will
have the artworks professionally photographed for proper clarity and proportion.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021

Contact:

Canyon Sharits

Phone: 9174467729
Cost:

Free

