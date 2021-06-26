Using the Grid Technique to Enlarge Your Drawing

Have you ever wanted to turn your favorite sketches or artworks into larger paintings or

murals? Then join The Norwalk Art Space’s Artistic Director and Muralist Duvian

Montoya for a three hour demo on how to use the classic grid technique to enlarge

those images. This technique has been used for centuries to help artists enlarge their

creative ideas into large scale works of art. Duvian will use his own sketches of projects

he has completed throughout Norwalk as reference and inspiration.

Suggested materials: Any small sketch or artwork that you would like to enlarge to a 30

inch x 30 inch piece of paper