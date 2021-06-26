Event calendar brought to you by

Using the Grid Technique to Enlarge Your Drawing

The Norwalk Art Space

455 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850
United States

Have you ever wanted to turn your favorite sketches or artworks into larger paintings or
murals? Then join The Norwalk Art Space’s Artistic Director and Muralist Duvian
Montoya for a three hour demo on how to use the classic grid technique to enlarge
those images. This technique has been used for centuries to help artists enlarge their
creative ideas into large scale works of art. Duvian will use his own sketches of projects
he has completed throughout Norwalk as reference and inspiration.
Suggested materials: Any small sketch or artwork that you would like to enlarge to a 30
inch x 30 inch piece of paper

Saturday, 26 June, 2021

Canyon Sharits

Phone: 9174467729
Free

0 of 10 Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 06/19/2021

