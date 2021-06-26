Event calendar brought to you by
Using the Grid Technique to Enlarge Your Drawing
Have you ever wanted to turn your favorite sketches or artworks into larger paintings or
murals? Then join The Norwalk Art Space’s Artistic Director and Muralist Duvian Montoya for a three hour demo on how to use the classic grid technique to enlarge those images. This technique has been used for centuries to help artists enlarge their creative ideas into large scale works of art. Duvian will use his own sketches of projects he has completed throughout Norwalk as reference and inspiration. Suggested materials: Any small sketch or artwork that you would like to enlarge to a 30 inch x 30 inch piece of paper
Saturday, 26 June, 2021
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Contact:
Canyon Sharits
Phone: 9174467729
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
