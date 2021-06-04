Homes for the Brave's 5th Annual Comedy Night

Join HFTB for our 5th Annual Comedy Night!

We hope to see you on Friday, June 4th at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford. The night features a hilarious lineup of comedy pros, all of whom are U.S. Military Veterans, with dinner, a 50/50 raffle, and the company of good friends.

Whether you join us in-person or watch from your living room, proceeds from the event will help us provide safe housing, case management, vocational services, life skills coaching, mental health counseling, and much more to homeless individuals, primarily Veterans.



Doors open at 6 PM, show starts at 8 PM.

Individual tickets start at $25 for virtual and $75 for in-person dinner, purchase yours today!