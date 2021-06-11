Tweet Sip, Shop and Celebrate Summer!

J. McLaughlin 55 East Putnam Avenue

Greenwich , 06830



J.McLaughlin, Greenwich is hosting a two day giveback event Thursday, June 10 - Friday, June 11, 9:30am-6pm. Shop in store or virtually. Enjoy curbside pickup, local delivery and complimentary shipping. Call or email the store team to order: 203 862 9777, stctgreenwich@jmclaughlin.com. 15% of sales will benefit The Undies Project. The mission of The Undies Project is to provide new underwear to men, women and children to improve their lives.

