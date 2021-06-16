June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents "Mystical Movement," the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader. His boldly colored, spiritually-inspired exhibit runs June 2-30. All are welcome and admission is free.

The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://www.gearygallery.com