Revitalize, Reimagine and Reenergize your life and your families lives at the 10th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2021 with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner returning to beautiful Harbor Point Boardwalk along the waterfront at 1 Harbor Point Road in Stamford, CT, September 11 and 12, Saturday and Sunday, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, providing free parking and admission. This is Connecticut’s premier health and wellness expo, which takes place at a time in our lives when personal and family well-being has never felt more precious. The importance of creating healthy lifestyles is now more important than ever and an essential part of our lives. Join HWL Expo 2021 and be a part of something truly inspirational.

HWL Expo 2021 will feature on-site health screenings, 85 exhibitors showcasing and selling health and wellness products and services, free yoga, dance and fitness classes led by the area’s top fitness instructors, 8 different zones showcasing pet wellness, healthy food, restaurants and beverages, eco-friendly wine, spirits, and craft beers, and a kids zone featuring fun and educational activities. This is a COVID-19 safe event and all guidelines will be followed and implemented.

Attendees can look forward to exhilarating and interactive classes throughout the weekend with Billy Blanks Jr of Dance it Out, as seen on Lifetime Television and featured on Shark Tank.

This year’s event will celebrate our healthcare and frontline heroes from Stamford Health, and essential workers from Grade A ShopRite. Two very special APPRECIATION ART MURALS will be unveiled Saturday morning providing an opportunity for the public to express their gratitude through personal messages to Stamford Health and Grade A ShopRite for their extraordinary care for the community during the pandemic. A Never Forget 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony will also take place Saturday, September 11.

HWL Expo 2021 is hosted by Harbor Point and sponsored by Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner, along with Grade A ShopRite, Cassena Care at Stamford and Cassena Care at Norwalk, Key Bank, Cornell University Veterinary Specialists, Sacred Heart University, Stamford Magazine/Moffly Media, The Advocate/Hearst Media Services, News 12 Connecticut, Fairfield County Mom, WEBE 108, Natural Awakenings, Natural Nutmeg, Hey Stamford!, Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals, WAG Magazine, Jen Danzi, Money Mailer of CT and NY, Kids Out and About, Macaroni Kid, and City of Stamford, community partner.

The Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2021 is created and produced by TMK Event Marketing, based in Greenwich, CT. For more information about the HWL Expo 2021, exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, please contact TMK Event Marketing at 203-531-3047 or email, tamara@tmk-eventmarketing.com.

Please visit www.HWL-EXPOS.com and follow us on Instagram @HWLEXPO and Facebook.com/hwlexpo