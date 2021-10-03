Event calendar brought to you by
Italian Center of Stamford
1620 Newfield Ave
Stamford, CT
06905
Website:
Click to Visit
Your First Mud Run is the best race in the country for families and first timers! Our races are challenging but can still be done by almost anyone. We are “A Mud Run for EVERYONE!” We are the first Mud Run / Obstacle course in the country designed so that kids as young as five can run side by side with their parents on the same course. We have 12 – 15 obstacles at every event and every year we create a brand new, super fun obstacle. Sign up the whole family or team and raise money for your favorite cause!
Sunday, 03 October, 2021
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Contact:
Brad Vaccaro
Phone: 800-563-0126
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Friday, 11 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM
Sip, Shop and Celebrate Summer! 09:30 AM Saturday, 12 June, 2021
Curtain Call's Spring 2021 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Thursday, 17 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Friday, 18 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Saturday, 19 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Wednesday, 23 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Thursday, 24 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM
Friday, 11 June, 2021
Sip, Shop and Celebrate Summer! 09:30 AM Thursday, 09 September, 2021
2021 SilverSource Charity Golf Outing 10:30 AM Saturday, 26 June, 2021
Using the Grid Technique to Enlarge Your Drawing 01:00 PM Friday, 09 July, 2021
Meaningful Still-Life Prompt 11:00 AM
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Gr. 6 to 12) 09:30 AM Wednesday, 07 July, 2021
Blind Contour Drawing at The Norwalk Art Space 01:00 PM Thursday, 08 July, 2021
Using Music As Your Muse at The Norwalk Art Space 01:00 PM Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Gr. 6 to 12) 09:30 AM Wednesday, 30 June, 2021
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Gr. 6 to 12) 09:30 AM Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
Blind Contour Drawing at The Norwalk Art Space 01:00 PM
Saturday, 11 September, 2021
10th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2021 11:00 AM Sunday, 12 September, 2021
10th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2021 11:00 AM Sunday, 03 October, 2021
Your First Mud Run 10:00 AM Friday, 11 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Saturday, 12 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Thursday, 17 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Friday, 18 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Saturday, 19 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM Wednesday, 23 June, 2021
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT: 'Mystical Movement,' the culturally rich exhibit of Mystic, CT artist, Sunil Howlader 09:30 AM