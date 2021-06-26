Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County’s professional award-winning theatre, in partnership with Westport Pride, announced a fundraiser event, Dolls and Guys: A Gender-Bending Broadway Evening, in honor of Pride Month, where half of all proceeds will be donated to Westport Pride! Dolls and Guys is an evening of amazing performances, supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and celebrating a return to the theatre. This in-person, one-night-only, fundraiser event occurs on Saturday, June 26th at 8:00 pm. The MTC Bar & Concessions Stand, sponsored by Fourth & Pride, will open an hour before the show, so be sure to enjoy the new outdoor lounge area for a cocktail or two!

Dolls and Guys is a Pride celebration where Broadway men sing songs originally written for women and vice versa. Over the course of the evening, LGBTQ+ stories will be told through the great songs of musical theatre and sung by our favorite Broadway performers. Hear your favorites from shows including Hairspray, Jekyll & Hyde, Camelot, Rent and Next to Normal, sung by stars from Broadway productions including The Lion King, Phantom of the Opera, Beautiful, and Passion!

The cast includes Frank Mastrone (B’way- Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll & Hyde), Juliet Lambert Pratt (B’way- Les Miserables, Meet Me In St. Louis), Jessica Tyler Wright (B’way- Sweeney Todd, War Horse), Jacob Heimer (B’way & 1 st N’tl Tour- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Jeff Gurner (B’way- The Lion King, Off B’way- Five Course Love), Matt Densky (B’way Nt’l Tour- Wicked, Madison Square Garden- How The Grinch Stole Christmas), Mia Scarpa (Muhlenberg Summer Theatre- Anything Goes, MTC- Always...Patsy Cline), Elissa DeMaria (Live Arts Maryland- Kiss Me Kate, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera- The Marvelous Wonderettes), and Chris Manuel (SToNC- Carousel, Totem Pole Playhouse- Hunchback of Notre Dame).

Partnering with MTC for this event is Westport Pride. Westport Pride comprises a cross-section of our community’s LGBTQ+ residents and allies. Their goal is to create an affirming culture in Westport that supports the full LGBTQ+ community and serves as a beacon to all. Westport Pride’s core values are focused on creating a welcoming and connected community; increasing visibility of LGBTQ+ residents, issues, and concerns; improving understanding through education and intersectionality; supporting, mentoring, and inspiring future leaders; inspiring advocates into action; and sharing their pride, culture and accomplishments. Westport Pride was founded by Brian McGunagle and comprises over 40 individuals. Westport Pride's fiscal sponsor is the Triangle Community Center in Norwalk, CT, a 501(c)3 charity organization.

Sponsoring the MTC Bar & Concessions Stand is Fourth & Pride. Fourth & Pride was founded on the lower east side of Manhattan at the intersection of Fourth & Second, less than one mile from the birthplace of Pride itself. Born out of the same spirit, vitality, and camaraderie of the lower east side pride bars and their patrons, like these establishments and their inhabitants, Fourth & Pride proudly welcomes all like-minded people of any orientation looking to commune with joy & imbibe with pride. They endeavor to first and foremost do well by doing good. Every Fourth & Pride purchase directly contributes to LGBTQ community partners and supports their social and human justice goals and initiatives. Fourth & Pride are committed to changing conversations, behaviors, and lives for the better, one drink at a time.



Tickets to Dolls & Guys are $95 plus a $5 per ticket service fee. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/dollsguys or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. This is a vaccinated-only event. Proof of vaccination required upon entrance OR a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30 am-3:30 pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT. For more information on MTC’s updated health & safety protocols, click here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols. ###