Fourth of July Doggie Sidewalk Parade & Costume Contest

Wall Street Restaurants

Wall Street, Norwalk CT
 Norwalk, CT 06850
USA

Saturday, June 26th, 2021

Parade starts at 10:00 AM, sign up starts at 9:15 AM

Meet at the northwest corner of Wall Street and River Street

Suggested Donation $15

Email Nancy McGuire at nmcguire@austinmcguire.com for a signup sheet, or call (203)-299-0101, ext. 10, for more information.

Contact:

Nancy McGuire

Phone: 2032990101

Cost:

