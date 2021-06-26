Fourth of July Doggie Sidewalk Parade & Costume Contest
Saturday, June 26th, 2021
Parade starts at 10:00 AM, sign up starts at 9:15 AM
Meet at the northwest corner of Wall Street and River Street
Suggested Donation $15
Email Nancy McGuire at nmcguire@austinmcguire.com for a signup sheet, or call (203)-299-0101, ext. 10, for more information.
