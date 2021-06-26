Tweet Fourth of July Doggie Sidewalk Parade & Costume Contest

Wall Street Restaurants Wall Street, Norwalk CT

Norwalk , CT 06850

USA

Fourth of July Doggie Sidewalk Parade & Costume Contest Saturday, June 26th, 2021 Parade starts at 10:00 AM, sign up starts at 9:15 AM Meet at the northwest corner of Wall Street and River Street Suggested Donation $15 Email Nancy McGuire at nmcguire@austinmcguire.com for a signup sheet, or call (203)-299-0101, ext. 10, for more information.

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Contact: Nancy McGuire



Phone: 2032990101



Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.