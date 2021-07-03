Event calendar brought to you by

Doggie Day Parade New Date!

Wall Street Restaurants

Wall Street, Norwalk CT
 Norwalk, CT 06850
USA

SECOND ANNUAL

WALL STREET NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION'S

FOURTH OF JULY DOGGIE PARADE & Costume Contest

NEW DATE  Saturday, JULY 3RD, 2021

Parade starts at 10:00 am, sign up start at 9:15 am

Meet at the northwest corner of Wall and River Streets

Saturday, 03 July, 2021

Nancy Mcguire

