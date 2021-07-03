Doggie Day Parade New Date!
SECOND ANNUAL
WALL STREET NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION'S
FOURTH OF JULY DOGGIE PARADE & Costume Contest
NEW DATE Saturday, JULY 3RD, 2021
Parade starts at 10:00 am, sign up start at 9:15 am
Meet at the northwest corner of Wall and River Streets
Saturday, 03 July, 2021
Contact:Nancy Mcguire
