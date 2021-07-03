Tweet Doggie Day Parade New Date!

Wall Street Restaurants Wall Street, Norwalk CT

Norwalk , CT 06850

USA

SECOND ANNUAL WALL STREET NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION'S FOURTH OF JULY DOGGIE PARADE & Costume Contest NEW DATE Saturday, JULY 3RD, 2021 Parade starts at 10:00 am, sign up start at 9:15 am Meet at the northwest corner of Wall and River Streets

09:15 AM Contact: Nancy Mcguire





