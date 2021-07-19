Annual Milford Chamber Trust Golf Classic

The Milford Chamber Trust is partnering with Colonial Toyota to host the 23rd Golf Classic at Great River Golf Club in Milford with its primary purpose to raise money for college scholarships for Milford students. The Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce golf committee organized by the Milford Chamber Trust which has already helped students obtain over $400,000 in scholarships.

This year's Golf Classic will kick off on July 19th. Registration will open at 8:00 am, to be followed by a shotgun start at 10:00 am. During the tournament, participants will have the opportunity to compete for putting, longest drive, and closest to the pin, as well as two opportunities to score a hole-in-one to win a new car. In addition to the hole-in-one chances, each golfer will receive a new golf club courtesy of Colonial Toyota.

Golf foursomes and single players are welcome- your day includes breakfast, lunch on the grill with seating both inside and out, happy hour as well as on-course treats.

Space is limited - sign up at https://buy.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=108348 or contact Simon McDonald, at 203-878-0681.

The Milford Chamber Trust is a 501 (c) 3 created by the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.