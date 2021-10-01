ARI Fall Ball for Independence-Come One, Come All

The ARI Fall Ball will take place on Fri, Oct 1st from 6-10pm at the Italian Center in Stamford and will include dinner, dancing, auction & circus fun benefiting programs supporting people with disabilities. Honorees include Stamford Health & The Umbrella Club for their support. Stamford Health provides healthcare & volunteer opportunities to ARI individuals & sponsors events. The Umbrella Club sponsors events and continues to support individuals with disabilities in the Stamford Community. Tickets are $150 or $1,250 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more info, visit arict.org or email gasparinog@arict.org.
