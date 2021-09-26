9th Annual Miles for a Mission Race to Benefit Person to Person

St. Francis Episcopal Church in North Stamford has announced that the Church’s annual 5K Miles for a Mission Race will be held this September and will benefit Person to Person of Darien. Runners can participate virtually or in person. The virtual race will be September 20 – 26. The in-person race will be on September 26. Dogs are welcome. Virtual race runners from all over the country can pick their own route or run on a treadmill. To register and/or to donate, visit https://runsignup.com/mfm

All proceeds from the race will go to Person-to-Person (P2P), a non-profit agency dedicated to providing individuals and families with essential resources to help them overcome daily challenges and put them on a path toward economic stability. P2P (www.p2pHelps.org ) serves 28,000 residents in Fairfield County with the following programs: 3 food pantries in Darien, Norwalk, Stamford, clothing center, caseworker assistance, emergency financial assistance, and scholarships for campers. Established in 1968, P2P serves the communities of Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.

St. Francis Episcopal Church and P2P are 501(c)(3) organizations and all donations are tax deductible.