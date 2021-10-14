Marian Cruger Coffin Lecture: Pioneer Landscape Architect of the Seaside Garden at Tod's Point

The Knollwood Garden Club of Greenwich is pleased to offer its inaugural

commemorative lecture on Marian Cruger Coffin (1876-1957), to be given by Nancy Fleming, author of the book, “Money, Manure, and Maintenance – Ingredients for the Successful Gardens of Marian Coffin”.

Ms. Fleming’s lecture will illuminate the substantial and unique contributions of Marian Cruger Coffin which shaped the field of landscape architecture and garden design during the first half of the 20th century. The event includes a book signing and refreshments at the conclusion of the lecture. Doors open at 6:30 pm with the lecture and reception held from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

While admission is free, donations are welcome; $25 suggested donation. Seating limited; reservations advised. For reservations and information, please contact the Knollwood Garden Club at 203-661-6856 or email apalladio@mac.com. All proceeds from the lecture will be devoted to Marian Cruger Coffin’s Seaside Garden, located on Greenwich Point.





