30th Anniversary of the Folks on Spokes Ride/ Step Forward Memorial Walk

As one of Connecticut's longest-running charitable bike rides, this year Bridges Healthcare in Milford is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Folks on Spokes Ride to support mental health and addiction recovery. Combined with the Step Forward Memorial Walk, the event is on Sunday, October 3, 2021, starting at Fowler Field in downtown Milford. Participants can ride or walk their own routes or use any combination of the event’s 5, 10, 20 and 40-mile routes along the scenic CT coastline. Metro Star Properties is the event’s presenting sponsor.

Registration fees are $40 per cyclist, $30 per walker, and $15 for kids under 18 and include a free t-shirt and lunch from Subway.

Event sponsorships are available. For more information or to register, visit folksonspokes.bridgesct.org