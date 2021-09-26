Event calendar brought to you by

US Day 2021 Featuring the MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run - Classic/Virtual

Mill River Park

1010 Washington Boulevard
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Join the Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) as we present our annual US Day, Uniting Stamford for a Stronger Community, featuring the MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run, Kids Zone by Kids Helping Kids, STEM Stations, and the Mayor’s Multicultural International Dance Festival. All-day family fun includes food trucks, carousel rides, crafts, face painting, and more!

9th Annual MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run

September 20 – 25; Location: Virtual September 26 (Classic); Location: Mill River Park

It’s been nine years since the McInerney family partnered with the Stamford Public Education Foundation for the first annual 5K run/walk inspired by the life and memory of Marcus Dixon McInerney, a Stamford High School graduate.

The world is a different place and our community dynamics have changed, but we all still need to support each other.  This year, the 9th Annual MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run will offer two ways to participate — a virtual walk/run with a team and a course of your choice, or our in-person race taking place at Mill River Park on September 26, 2021.

Rain or shine. This event is FREE!

Sunday, 26 September, 2021

Rachel Alonso-Mendoza

Phone: 2039657731
Website: Click to Visit

