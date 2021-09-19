The Community Fund of Darien's 'Darien Road Race' - presented by Mirador, LLC - is an education and fundraising event for social services and youth-related programs and initiatives in Darien, Norwalk, and Stamford. In the 41st annual running of this event, all proceeds will benefit a population that has been hit especially hard by the pandemic - our youth.

Sunday, September 19 @ 9:00 am at Pear Tree Point Beach in Darien

https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Darien/DarienRoadRace

Together, we can mobilize resources to strengthen our community!

Your registration for the 1.5-mile Fun Run Loop or the 5-mile run is the first step in making a difference. Non-runners are encouraged to participate as fundraisers. Thank you!

Vital youth programs and services - feeding children who are on free/reduced lunch programs over the weekend, mobile response to 2-1-1 mental health crisis calls, birth-to-3 care, afterschool enrichment activities, and more - warrant a 'do-more' approach. Can we count on you, and more importantly, can our youngest neighbors count on you?