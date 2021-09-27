Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults
For over thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company has offered a chance for kids grade K and up, teens and adults to ACT OUT after school, evenings and weekends in performance classes for stage, TV and film, improv, musical theatre, dance, audition technique AND MORE! Classes begin the week of September 20. Scholarships, payment plans and sibling discounts will be available. For more information, visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or email brian@curtaincallinc.com.
Monday, 27 September, 2021
Other Dates For This Event:
- Monday, 20 September, 2021
- Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
- Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
- Thursday, 23 September, 2021
- Friday, 24 September, 2021
Contact:Brian Bianco
Phone: 203-329-8207
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:See our website for details.
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.