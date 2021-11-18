Event calendar brought to you by

Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults

Curtain Call, Inc.

1349 Newfield Avenue
 Stamford, CT 06905
United States

For over thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company has offered a chance for kids grade K and up, teens and adults to ACT OUT  after school, evenings and weekends in performance classes for stage, TV and film, improv, musical theatre, dance, audition technique AND MORE! Classes begin the week of September 20. Scholarships, payment plans and sibling discounts will be available. For more information, visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or email brian@curtaincallinc.com.

Brian Bianco

