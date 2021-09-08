Namaste Nature - Experience Mindfulness Among Nature's Beauty
Join us with Caitlin Brown for an outdoor flow vinyasa class as we transition to a new season. Let’s namaste it out together amidst Fall foliage at the GBC, Wednesdays @ 9:45am-10:45am starting September 8 - October 13th. Don’t forget to bring your mat!
Event Date(s): Wednesday - September 8, 15, 22, 29 & October 6 and 13
Event Time: 9:45am - 10:45am
Location: Greenwich Botanical Center - Monoliths area (located behind the main building on the grass).
