Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
With a cast consisting of both stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible Rock & Roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever. From the progenitors of Rock and Roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, up until MTV in the early '80s, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars/groups/genres as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey, and more.
The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.
Saturday, 11 September, 2021
Contact:The Palace Theatre
Phone: 203-325-4466
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$30.00 - $50.00
