Multi-Platinum hitmakers Eli Young Band are charging full speed ahead with their brand new single, “Break It In,” after achieving their fourth number one (“Love Ain’t”) off their latest project, This Is Eli Young Band: Greatest Hits. With smash singles claiming Billboard's number one Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year, Eli Young Band has earned multiple nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA, and Teen Choice Awards. The group has sold out venues from coast to coast as strong headliners while also sharing the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Darius Rucker, and Dave Matthews Band.

The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.