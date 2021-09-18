Best known for songs like "Your Name Is Power," "Counting Every Blessing," and the platinum single "My Lighthouse,” Rend Collective is a Christian experimental, folk-rock, worship band from Northern Ireland. Join the band for a night of worship, laughter, dancing, and joy -- Irish style!

The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.