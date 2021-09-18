Rend Collective
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Best known for songs like "Your Name Is Power," "Counting Every Blessing," and the platinum single "My Lighthouse,” Rend Collective is a Christian experimental, folk-rock, worship band from Northern Ireland. Join the band for a night of worship, laughter, dancing, and joy -- Irish style!
The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.
Saturday, 18 September, 2021
Contact:The Palace Theatre
Phone: 203-325-4466
Cost:$25.00 - $50.00
