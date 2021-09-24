Rolling Stone’s Magazine has called 1964 The Tribute the “best Beatles tribute on Earth.” They have wowed audiences all over the world and sold out iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall, and Red Rocks Amphitheater. 1964 The Tribute takes their audiences on a musical journey to an era in rock history that will live in all of our hearts forever. 1964 is an accurate re-creation from the live songs, voices, instruments, suits, and even haircuts. Choosing songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era, 1964 astonishingly recreates an early 60’s live Beatles concert with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter.

The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.