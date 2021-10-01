Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, has built a solid fan base throughout the eastern United States - selling out shows to standing room only crowds. Lead singer Mekenzie Jackson, in the part of Stevie Nicks, bewitches audiences - transporting them the height of Fleetwood Mac’s amazing success. The sensational voices of Rumours’ accomplished musicians recreate the signature harmonies and, along with their expert instrumentation, stage moves and wardrobe, replicate those magical moments in music history that Fleetwood Mac fans cherish and can now relive again and again. Joining Mekenzie Jackson (lead vocals) are Denny Hanson (lead and backing vocals, guitar, and percussion), Alex Thrift (lead guitar), Adrienne Cottrell (keyboards, lead, and backing vocals), Nick Whitson (bass) and Daniel Morrison (drums).

