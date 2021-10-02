Event calendar brought to you by

An Evening with Captain Lee and Friends

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Join Bravo's "Below Deck" stars Captain Lee, Eddie Lucas, and Colin Macy-O’Toole for an evening of unchartered territory. Come aboard for a night filled with laughter, great stories, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more. VIP packages including a “Meet and Greet” are available. 

The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021

The Palace Theatre

Phone: 203-325-4466
Cost:

$39.00 - $119.00

