An Evening with Captain Lee and Friends

Join Bravo's "Below Deck" stars Captain Lee, Eddie Lucas, and Colin Macy-O’Toole for an evening of unchartered territory. Come aboard for a night filled with laughter, great stories, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more. VIP packages including a “Meet and Greet” are available.

The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.