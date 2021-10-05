Chicago: Live in Concert

Considered one of the longest running and most successful pop/rock ‘n’ roll groups in history, Chicago is the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s list of Top 100 artists of all time, coming in at #13. Formed in 1967 in Chicago, the “legendary rock band with horns” released their first album “Chicago Transit Authority” in 1969. Since then, they have had record sales top the 100 million mark, and include 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles and five Gold singles. VIP ticket opportunities are available.

The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.