Stayin' Alive

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Stayin’ Alive offers their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist, singing blockbusters such as "Night Fever,” "Jive Talkin’,” "How Deep Is Your Love,” "You Should Be Dancing,” "Nights on Broadway,” and "Stayin' Alive.” In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as "I Started a Joke,” "Massachusetts,” "Fanny Be Tender,” "Words,” and "To Love Somebody,” among other great hits. Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos, and dazzling imagery. The show has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62 piece orchestra. Stayin’ Alive is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice.

The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.

Friday, 08 October, 2021

The Palace Theatre

Phone: 203-325-4466
$29.00 - $49.00

