You know the crazy uncle you love but can’t be out in public with or the nutty aunt who will speak her mind to your friends and neighbors (whether they asked her to or not)? They’re both present in the comedy of Anthony Rodia along with relatable, real, and razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant. Within just two years, his ability to intimately depict life in all of its absurdity has attracted a rabid audience comprised of over 700,000 social media followers with more than 22 million YouTube views. A first-generation Italian-American born and raised in Westchester County, Anthony Rodia is selling out shows nationwide, quietly claiming the throne of “King of Off the Boat Comedy.”

The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.