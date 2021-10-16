Indigo Girls
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901

Both on and off the stage, Emily Saliers and Amy Ray have secured their spot as one of the most legendary musical acts of this generation. On their 16th studio album, Indigo Girls tell their origin story. Look Long is a stirring and eclectic collection of songs that finds the duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers reunited with their strongest backing band to date as they chronicle their personal upbringings with more specificity and focus than they have on any previous song cycle. “We’re fallible creatures shaped by the physics of life,” says Saliers. “We’re shaped by our past; what makes us who we are? And why?”
Saliers continues, “We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We’re still a bar band at heart. We are so inspired by younger artists and, while our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25-years-old.”
The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.
Saturday, 16 October, 2021
Contact:The Palace Theatre
Phone: 203-325-4466

Cost:$35.00 - $65.00

